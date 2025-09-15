SA's future lies in artisans, apprentices and people with skills – Manamela

As a result, he said the government is redesigning post-school education and training so that it provides the skills needed in SA, he said.
“The future of the country lies in artisans, apprentices and people with skills. Those are the people we are going to invest our money, time and resources in to train. That's where we need to go, it's cheaper, and provides a better chance for them to be employed.
“The skills do not lie with things that can be replaced with technology such as ChaptGPT.”
He also said student enrolments at tertiary institutions need to be balanced across different fields of study to avoid “over-producing” in certain areas while undersupplying in others.
Manamela was speaking on Monday about the readiness of SA’s tertiary institutions for the 2026 academic year.
He also stressed that higher education cannot only be about mass enrolment without measuring results.
“Over the years, we have seen progress in access, but also uneven outcomes in terms of success. Drop-outs, particularly in the first year of study, remain alarmingly high,” he said.
To address this, he said the department is in talks with universities to make their output and success rates public in the same way that matric results are reported.
“This will allow society to track not only how many students enter the system, but how many succeed. It is not simply mass enrolment, but access with success.
“Access to higher education must be matched with success. This is indicative of the return on investment we provide to society.”
He also announced that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme will officially open on Tuesday.
According to Manamela, NSFAS is still at financial risk due to the increasing number of people who qualify, the escalating costs of living and expanded eligibility criteria.
“Essentially, we need R75bn for student funding, which is increasing every year, so the shortfall has been doubling”, Manamela said on Monday.
He said while the scheme remains under financial strain, measures are being put in place to stabilise it and secure its future.
He confirmed that a circular to open the registration portal would be issued on Monday and that student accommodation providers affected by delays in payments would finally receive what they are owed.
Manamela said the higher education department has reprioritised R13.3bn in its existing budget to cover shortfalls.
“You would be pleased that we have developed a funding mechanism to address the substantial shortfall experienced in the 2025 academic year,” Manamela said.
“This supported 34,000 students with blocked registration and a further 15,000 second-semester registrations, many at Unisa.”
