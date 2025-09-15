News

Pearl Thusi recalls harrowing encounter with convicted murderer Thabo Bester

15 September 2025 - 12:41
Joy Mphande Journalist
Media personality Pearl Thusi opens up.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Pearl Thusi recounts her encounter with convicted murderer Thabo Bester in the Netflix series Beauty and The Bester

The three-part series which premiered on September 12 features the media personality speaking about her narrow escape from a potentially deadly encounter with Thabo, known as the "Facebook rapist", who is behind bars alongside his partner Nandipha Magudumana.

Pearl said her desperate bid to survive led to her contacting her pastor, who negotiated with Thabo, and police were contacted to help her escape. 

Pearl said she contacted her pastor Gift, who and Thabo a Bible.

"I don't know what specifically drew him to me. Back then, Facebook was a big thing and that is how Thabo got hold of me. It was some sort of a TV hosting gig. I got there and he got into the car. After about 25 minutes of driving he said turn left here and I realised its a dead end. As I turn to look at him, he's already drawn the knife. My mind is racing, adrenaline is pumping. I never felt so stupid. I asked him why he's doing this and he starts a monologue about his life and how hard it has been," she said.  

X users reacted to her recollection of the incident:

