More than 23,000 teen pregnancies in Gauteng but few cases reported: DA
Image: Esa Alexander
The DA in Gauteng has raised alarm over the rising number of child pregnancies in the province, saying many men responsible for raping young girls are walking free because cases are not being reported to police.
According to the DA, more than 23,691 teenage pregnancies were recorded in Gauteng between January and December 2024.
Of these, 521 babies were delivered by girls between the ages of 10 and 14 and 23,170 babies were born to mothers aged 15 to 19.
Another 4,840 girls aged between 10 and 19 underwent abortions.
The information came to light in a written reply by Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko to questions posed in the Gauteng legislature.
“The numbers are deeply concerning as this is statutory rape. Yet despite the high number of pregnancies, the reported cases to SAPS are shockingly low,” said DA provincial leader Solly Msimanga.
Police statistics show 474 cases of statutory rape were reported in the 2022/23 financial year.
The number dropped to 257 in 2023/24 and 242 between April and December 2024.
Msimanga said the failure to report and prosecute child rape cases is allowing perpetrators to continue abusing children without consequences.
“Perpetrators frequently manage to sidestep accountability for their actions by offering monetary bribes to affected families. Additionally, the backlog of DNA cases is an obstacle to justice,” Msimanga said.
The DA has called on the provincial departments of social development, education, health and community safety to stop “passing the buck” and to empower health workers, social workers and caregivers to report cases of child and statutory rape directly to the police, as required by the Children's Act.
“Statutory rape is a serious violation. The failure by law enforcement agencies to take action compromises the principles of consent and respect, leaving young girls vulnerable to predatory individuals,” Msimanga said.
The party said girls need to be educated and empowered to understand no-one, including teachers and parents, has the right to force themselves on them.
The DA said it would write to Nkomo-Ralehoko to ask what measures are in place to deal with the crisis and demand statistics on teenage pregnancies, arrests, convictions and reported cases of sexually transmitted infections and HIV among children in the age group.
Msimanga pointed to recent disturbing reports from Khomani Primary School in Diepkloof, Soweto, where pupils were allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted after being taken off school premises.
“Some incidents of statutory rape are happening beyond the direct control of teachers or school authorities,” Msimanga said.
“Child rape is not only a legal issue; it is a social issue. We urge parents and society to be involved in protecting our children”
