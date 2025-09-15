“Manufacturers take responsibility even beyond the manufacturer’s warranty. When a product [vehicle in this case] is being recalled, the consumer must ensure that they heed the call and approach the distributor or manufacturer.”
More cars recalled over safety concerns - NCC
Consumer commission warns consumers to bring in faulty cars for repairs
Image: Freddy Mavunda
