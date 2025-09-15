According to Covane, the case was complex like most sexual offence cases that don't have physical evidence.
“It was difficult to prove,” he said.
However, Covane said, specialist prosecutor, Adv Herholdt managed to prove the case at the Bloemfontein sexual offences court.
Magistrate Zweni found Leeuw guilty of sexual assault and sentenced him to five years' imprisonment. The court also ordered that Leeuw's name be added to the sex offenders register.
He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.
SowetanLIVE
Man gets five-year prison term for performing sexual acts in front of a minor
Image: 123RF/scanrail
A 26-year-old Free State man has been imprisoned for five years for fondling himself in the presence of his cousin's 12-year-old daughter.
Free State police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane said the incident happened on the afternoon of December 4 2023, in Rocklands when the man was visiting his cousin.
“The complainant reportedly walked into a room and found 26-year-old Kamogelo Leeuw performing indecent sexual acts in the presence of her daughter.”
Covane said the woman immediately alerted the police.
“Sgt Gloria Tsubane of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Mangaung Metro was tasked to put together evidence to enable the state to prosecute such an intricate case,” he said.
SowetanLIVE
