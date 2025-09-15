Kliptown dirty despite cleanup campaign

“No-one has access to their own toilet; three to four households share the same toilet. They’re not even built-in toilets as you can see”, said Khoza.
Three months after the Kliptown Clean-Up Campaign was launched with promises to restore dignity and pride to the historic township, residents say little has changed.
Instead, streets are still lined with garbage, sewage flows in parts of the community, and Walter Sisulu Square, the birthplace of the Freedom Charter, is marked by neglect.
In June, deputy president Paul Mashatile, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero participated in the cleanup of Kliptown. They planted trees and promised that Walter Sisulu Square would be refurbished, but the reality tells a different story.
The Kliptown Community Centre is in chaos. One side of the centre is occupied by the homeless, while a creché operates inside. This raises safety concerns for parents.
“What will parents do because they have to go to work and work for their kids,” said Charmaine Khoza of the Kliptown Concerned Residents Forum.
For many Kliptown residents, dignity has become a luxury.
“No-one has access to their own toilet; three to four households share the same toilet. They’re not even built-in toilets as you can see”, said Khoza.
A new communal tap system was introduced in Kliptown at the cost of R11m. But residents say the project collapsed almost immediately.
“Those taps worked for only three days, R11m gone down the drain,” said Clifford Osama Hlongwane, a local community leader.
Service delivery remains one of Kliptown’s biggest challenges, with residents pointing to uncollected waste, overflowing sewage, and blocked drains.
“Service delivery doesn’t even exist in my vocabulary. I’ve never seen that happening in Kliptown; all I see is corruption,” Hlongwane said.Walter Sisulu Square, which stands at the centre of Kliptown, is a heritage site marking the location where the Freedom Charter was adopted in 1955. The square was supposed to be a place of pride in the area and also to bring in tourism. Instead, filth and sewage flowing into public spaces have turned it into an eyesore that badly affects businesses.
“Selling food in this sewage worries me a lot, and I’m afraid that I might lose customers, but what can I do? I need the money for my children,” said Yoliswa Masango, a food seller at the square.
Locals complain about the failures of the city, especially the inability to end the sewage flows at the square.
“They [city workers] come here every day just to slow down the flow of sewage, but they do not fix the problem completely,” Masango said.
Shiraz Abdullah, who runs a glass shop, said the waste spilling up right in front of his business is a health hazard. “The smell coming from this dirt is going to make us sick,” he said.
Abdullah said businesses in the area pay people to clean the area, but it wasn’t enough.
Despite the promises of an official cleanup campaign, residents have taken matters into their own hands.
Thulani Madondo, a co-founder of the Kliptown Youth Programme, a local nonprofit organisation, said they have taken over cleaning up the area.
“We clean up so that people can have access to our facility,” he explained. His colleague, who asked to remain anonymous, added that they have requested bins from the city.
As Kliptown residents wait for real change, the gap between government promises and daily reality remains wide.
Joburg Water spokesperson Nolwazi Dhlamini did not respond to specific questions, but wanted to know if the affected communities had reported the issues to the entity.
“If the issue was not logged by Joburg Water, then the chances of (us) being aware of the issue are slim. That is why we always urge residents to log queries or calls for service delivery issues, so that Joburg Water can be alerted to the issues,” she said.
The City of Joburg had not responded to questions at the time of publication.
