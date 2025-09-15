News

Gauteng man's bank account raided after girlfriend 'colludes' with crooks

By TimesLIVE - 15 September 2025 - 13:56
A police investigation established the woman colluded with four male accomplices to kidnap her boyfriend and rob him by withdrawing an undisclosed amount of cash from his bank account. File photo.
Image: REUTERS

Police in Norkem Park, east of Johannesburg, have made two arrests in connection with a love scam.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko said a woman had on Friday reported a case of house robbery and kidnapping involving her boyfriend.

A police investigation established she had colluded with four male accomplices to kidnap the boyfriend and rob him by withdrawing an undisclosed amount of cash from his bank account.

The 30-year-old woman has been arrested for perjury and conspiracy to kidnap.

A male suspect, aged 28, has also been arrested for robbery and kidnapping.

The investigation is ongoing.

TimesLIVE

