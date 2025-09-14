News

Two found dead in burnt abandoned building

By HERMAN MOLOI - 14 September 2025 - 12:47
Two dead bodies were discovered in a burnt abandoned building in Pretoria.
Image: Supplied

Two people who were living in the basement of an abandoned building in Sunnyside, Tshwane, have died in a fire that engulfed the building in the early hours of Sunday.

Tshwane department of emergency services spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said the department received the first call about a fire at the De Williersshof residential building at about 1:15 am.

She said when the team arrived at the building the fire had destroyed seven rooms and they discovered the bodies when they proceeded to Block One to try and ensure that everyone had been rescued.

“Two bodies were discovered in the basement, which the residents had converted into a residential area with board divisions. The two people died of smoke inhalation. Thedepartment will conduct investigations to determine the cause of the fire,” she said 

Radebe-Kgiba called on the public to remain calm and speak clearly when they report fire incidents so as to give responding officers proper details, such as the correct address of where the fire is taking place.

“We further call on residents to be vigilant and to immediately report any fire or any other incident [requiring rescue] by calling the toll--free number, 107 or alternatively calling 012 358 6300/6400.”

