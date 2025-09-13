News

Police looking for three gunmen after constable killed in Tshwane shoot-out

By TIMESLIVE - 14 September 2025 - 09:36
A Tshwane police constable was killed in a shoot-out during a patrol in Temba on Friday night. Stock photo.
Image: RUSLANPHOTO2/123RF

A search is under way for three suspects in connection with the killing of a 33-year-old policewoman in Temba in Tshwane on Friday.

The constable, who was stationed at the Temba crime prevention unit was killed during a shoot-out with suspects in Chris Hani section, Block G, Tembe.

Gauteng spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said police were patrolling the area when they noticed a suspicious vehicle, a white VW Polo. When they approached the suspects, a shoot-out ensued and the constable was killed.

The suspects abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot into nearby bushes.

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni said: “On Sunday, we will as a province be commemorating four of our officials who were killed in the line of duty. It is disheartening that we will be doing so with this incident still fresh on our minds, serving as a reminder that we are under attack from criminals. We will not be deterred, we will carry on the fight against the scourge of police killings and crime in this province”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stop at 08600-10111.

TimesLIVE

