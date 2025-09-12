News

Fort Hare students demand retirement of vice-chancellor on his 65th birthday

13 September 2025 - 09:09
University of Fort Hare vice chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu.
University of Fort Hare vice chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu.
Image: LEGENDS CREATIVE HUB

University of Fort Hare students are demanding the resignation of vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu on his 65th birthday, saying he has reached retirement age.

A group of students held a protest on Friday at the Alice campus, threatening to shut down the university.

Buhlungu was appointed as Fort Hare University vice-chancellor in 2017. He was confirmed for a second term in 2021.

Suspended SRC president Aphelele Khalakahla said Buhlungu's second term, was extended “unlawfully” as they were not consulted.

“We demand the council withdraw the unlawful extension of his term,” he said.

“Proper protocol was not followed in terms of his reappointment post-retirement age. They never communicated after his term was extended.”

Khalakahla said the students and workers have also raised grievances about the vice-chancellor's alleged abuse of power. This includes alleged maladministration, the collapse of student governance, the collapse of infrastructure, unlawful suspension of students, intimidation of workers and students and the unjust unemployment of people in the community.

We demand the council withdraw the unlawful extension of his term
Aphelele Khalakahla, Suspended SRC president 

“The workers complain about intimidation, and there are more contracted employees than permanent employees. Some have been contracted for more than five years without being employed permanently. The students also complain about unpleasant living conditions, such as not having hot water, no facilities, sewage issues and broken windows.”

Buhlungu has been given seven days to step aside.

The university condemned the protest, labelling it dangerous.

It said the orchestrated shutdown was nothing more than a direct assault on robust governance systems that had been put in place by the university’s council as part of the university’s renewal agenda.

“Today’s events were a brazen display of desperation, deploying militant force and intimidation in a calculated attempt by criminal and corrupt elements of society to coerce access to university resources,” the university said.

TimesLIVE

Disappointment and a sense of betrayal – Fort Hare's vc

This how Fort Hare University vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu described the court appearance of his six co-workers who appeared alongside nine ...
News
1 year ago

Mabuyane may face fresh SIU probe into ‘fraudulent’ master’s admission

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane's alleged fraudulent master’s degree admission may once again come under scrutiny after the SIU was given the ...
News
11 months ago

Fort Hare lawyers paid R78m 'without agreement'

Conradie, Burger had earlier claimed political plot for their legal woes
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Evaton pupils suffer at school without water, electricity and textbooks
R500m spent on ongoing hostel upgrades in Joburg