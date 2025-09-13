E-hailing drives recognised as legal transport in South Africa, panic buttons mandatory

The department of transport gazetted the National Land Transport Amendment Act on Friday, which officially recognises e-hailing services like Uber and Bolt as part of the country's public transport system.
According to the department's spokesperson, Collen Msibi, e-hailing services have been labelled as illegal operations by other operators on the streets.
The act says every e-hailing driver will need an operating licence before picking up passengers.
Provincial Regulatory Entity (PRE) offices will process applications and check compliance before a licence is granted.
To improve safety, vehicles will have to be branded or carry signs showing they are part of the e-hailing system.
Commuters are urged to always check that the vehicle and driver information matches the app. “f it doesn't, passengers must exercise caution,” Msibi said.
Panic buttons are now compulsory in all e-hailing vehicles.
The department says these will assist with crime detection and enable a rapid response by law enforcement or tracking companies. Vehicle owners will be responsible for installing the devices.
Any company that allows its platform to be used without proper licences faces a fine of up to R100,000 or two years in jail. All apps must register with regulators.
“App companies must also comply with company laws under the department of trade, industry and competition and with SARS,” Msibi added.
Drivers themselves are expected to carry all the necessary documents to prove they are compliant. Commuters share responsibility too, and are advised to confirm that both the vehicle and driver are registered before travelling.
The department stressed that while operators applying for licences will pay the standard fee, other operational costs fall outside government's control.
Workshops will be held across the country from next week to explain the changes to operators and officials.
