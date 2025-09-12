While the community was still reeling from Thursday's fatal crash, another scholar transport incident took place at the same place on Friday. The driver managed to control the vehicle and avert injuries.
Duma, accompanied by provincial health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Mngadi, Msunduzi mayor Mzi Thebolla and Umgungundlovu district municipality mayor Mzi Zuma, also visited the families of the crash victims and the injured pupils in hospital.
The department said the victims were Luthando Zaca, 16, Mthobisi Khambule, 16, Omphile Aphelele Mbense, 15, and Zanokuhle Motha (Zondi), 10. One of the injured pupils is in a critical condition.
Provincial transport department spokesperson Ndabe Sibiya said survivors and families said the driver involved in Thursday's crash was “loved” by pupils.
“The Zaca family which we first visited told us that the kids loved the driver since the driver loved them too,” said Sibiya.
He said the Zaca family suggested he lacked driving experience.
Sibiya said they also learnt the driver had not abandoned the vehicle before it crashed into the creche.
TimesLIVE
Driver of taxi that crashed into creche didn't jump out before impact, say some survivors
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Conflicting versions have emerged regarding the driver of a scholar taxi that crashed into a creche on Thursday, with claims he might have jumped out of the vehicle before it crashed, leaving four pupils dead.
However, provincial transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma said on Friday a delegation that had visited the survivors and their families had learnt the driver had not abandoned the vehicle before the impact.
The death toll from the early morning crash was initially reported to be three and later said to have risen to five. However on Friday, the provincial transport department said four scholars died when the taxi crashed into Senzokuhle preschool in Imbali township outside Pietermaritzburg.
Addressing the media at Senzokuhle on Friday, Duma said the driver had been arrested but later said the driver was in hospital being questioned by police.
Duma also said preliminary investigations revealed the taxi was not roadworthy.
He said the provincial government would rebuild Senzokuhle and called on law enforcement to take action against unroadworthy vehicles and owners.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
TimesLIVE
