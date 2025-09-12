News

WATCH | Safa president Danny Jordaan and his co-accused appear in court

By TimesLIVE - 12 September 2025 - 10:05

Courtesy of SABC

President of the South African Football Association (Safa) Danny Jordaan and his two co-accused are back at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court in Ekurhuleni on Friday.

Jordaan, Safa CFO Groni Hluyo and Grit communications director Trevor Neethling face charges of fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud.

It's alleged Jordaan appointed a public relations company after a charge of rape was made against him, and also used Safa's resources for personal benefit, such as hiring a private security company for his protection.

