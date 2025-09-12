Opinions split on men now being able to take their wives' surnames

The Constitutional Court ruling that men may legally adopt their wives’ surnames has sparked divided views, with cultural experts split between tradition and equality.
On Thursday, the apex court declared section 26(1) of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act unconstitutional, saying it unfairly discriminated based on gender. The judgment affirms that husbands, like wives, may choose to assume their partner’s surname.
The ruling comes after two Free State wives, together with their husbands, challenged the constitutionality of the act.
Dr Tshimangadzo Justice Makhanikhe, senior lecturer in the department of indigenous knowledge systems and heritage studies at the University of Venda, said the ruling runs counter to African cultural and traditional norms.
“From a traditional sense, the man is the head of the family, and the surname of the man governs the family,” he said. “Assuming the wife’s surname means the collapse of the man’s family. Culture is changing, but this is another way of adopting Western culture and tampering with our identity.
“While I understand it was taken purely on the aspect of bringing equity between men and women, it was without looking at the effects of that on a person’s identity. Culture is changing, it’s dynamic, it’s not static. So this is the implication of how our culture is transforming or changing.”
Makhanikhe argued that in traditional structures, such as royal households, family names carry leadership lineage.
But cultural expert Prof Musa Xulu said the practice is not new, either globally or on the African continent.
“For centuries, there have been cultural groups in West Africa where males assume the surnames of their wives. From a global perspective, it’s nothing new,” Xulu explained.
He noted that SA already has examples of evolving surname traditions.
“Towards the new democracy, double-barrelled surnames [using both partners’ surnames] became common. In some families, men taking their wives’ names may have happened quietly, out of fear of cultural isolation. The constitution simply clarifies equality.”
Xulu stressed that the ruling does not impose a requirement but expands choice.
“It has never been legally compulsory for wives to take their husbands’ surnames. In the same way, husbands don’t need to take their wives’ surnames. What matters is agreement between partners that promotes the equality clause.”
