IN PICS | Lilian Ngoyi Street reopens after two years of hardship for businesses and commuters

By Khodani Mpilo and Sinesipho Habana - 12 September 2025 - 13:04
Lilian Ngoyi Street in the Johannesburg CBD, formerly known as Bree Street, opened to pedestrians and motorists after a gas explosion rendered it inoperable in 2023.
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane

Johannesburg's Lilian Ngoyi Street has reopened to traffic, taxis and pedestrians after the destruction of the 2023 gas explosion.

For businesses that survived two years of uncertainty, the day has come with relief, hope and memories of how hard the road closure hit.

The explosion in July 2023 ripped through the underground service tunnel beneath what was then known as Bree Street, injuring dozens and leaving a deep scar on infrastructure.

Gas explosion on Bree street in the Johannesburg CBD in 2023.
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Businesses and commuters welcomed the reopening of what was formerly called Bree Street.
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane

On Friday cars flowed again, taxis picked up and dropped off passengers and pavements filled with shoppers.

At Fashion 4 Fashion, a clothing shop on the corner of Lilian Ngoyi and Rissik streets, manager Thulisile Moyo described how close they came to shutting their doors for good.

“Today we are very excited about the reopening of the street because this thing was really affecting our business,” Moyo said.

Lillian Ngoyi Street has been reopened.
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane

“Our customers didn't recognise our shop. We lost too much because we almost closed the shop. The company was failing to pay staff and rent. It was really quiet.”

Moyo said the shop was forced to retrench 16 staff members as business dried up, but with the reopening they are preparing to bring some staff back.

Moyo told TimesLIVE before the blast, the shop welcomed thousands of customers a day, but during the closure there were days when fewer than 10 walked in.

Next door at Unique Jewelry, which sells hairpieces and runs a salon, owner Andile Mhlongo said they struggled for two years.

“We are very grateful we are still here. It was not easy to pay rent. We owe a lot.”

Business owners battled to keep going while repairs were undertaken.
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane

Mhlongo said customers avoided the area because it was hidden behind corrugated iron sheets.

“You will find us on TikTok but when people asked where the place was, they didn't want to come because they were afraid. I lost a lot. I lost four or five employees,” Mhlongo said.

For commuters, the reopening has brought relief. One Rea Vaya passenger said a trip to Parktown which used to take 30 minutes during the closure now takes only 15.

The street was damaged by a gas explosion in 2023.
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane
Taxis and buses are operating again in Lillian Ngoyi Street.
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane

Others are happy to see the street alive again.

Phozy Mutombo, who runs the Digital Lab camera shop, said clients wouldn't come in because they thought it was unsafe.

“Our hearts and minds are happy to see it finally open. Cars and people are passing by. We are so happy. The road closure hurt us.”

Businesses were hard hit when the road was closed for repairs for two years.
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane
Activity has returned to Lillian Ngoyi Street.
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane

