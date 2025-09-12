News

Gauteng marks Albinism Awareness Month with health drive at school

By Khodani Mpilo - 12 September 2025 - 17:10
Gauteng marked Albinism Awareness Month with a health drive at a school for the visually impaired.
Gauteng marked Albinism Awareness Month with a health drive at a school for the visually impaired.
Image: Gauteng Health/X

Gauteng health and wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko led an event as part of Albinism Awareness Month at Sibonile School for the Visually Impaired in Kliprivier on Friday.

The event, in partnership with the Albinism Society of South Africa, aimed to raise awareness, educate communities and promote inclusivity.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said the department continued to provide critical assistance to people with albinism, including:

  • prescription glasses;
  • SPF 40 and 50 sunscreen; and
  • rehabilitation services.

“These interventions are crucial in addressing vision challenges and protecting sensitive skin from sun damage, which can lead to serious health risks such as skin cancer,” she said.

Pupils at the school also received:

  • comprehensive health services including HPV and Tdap vaccinations;
  • TB screenings;
  • nutritional and mental health assessments; and
  • visual screenings.

The MEC said the interventions were a reminder that supporting people with albinism went beyond awareness campaigns and required ongoing, practical action to improve quality of life.

