Cup final shot in the arm for Mbombela business

Pensão Lodge receptionist Irene Sanyu said the lodge always gets fully booked when there are big sporting events in the city.
“Whether it’s rugby or soccer, we get bookings,” she said. “I wish they could do these sports events more and more, it’s very good for the business. We have 22 rooms, including the family rooms and for sharing. We can accommodate 54 people when sharing. On Wednesday, we still had people who were calling wanting eight rooms, four and two rooms.
“This is very good for the business. I wish we had more rooms to accommodate people because I felt their [callers] disappointment [when I told them we were fully booked].”
Vinique Guest House manager Wayne Liesching said the facility has been fully booked for weeks.
“We’re seeing more people calling now, and I know I’m going to get people arriving at the gate on the night, after the game, looking for accommodation. It happens. We have eight rooms and we can accommodate 16 people. This morning [Thursday], I’ve received about 10 calls [from people still looking for a place to stay].
Almar View Guest House assistant manager Lindiwe Mlotshwa said the facility has 12 rooms.
“We are fully booked for the weekend. We had people who made bookings [for the weekend] at the beginning of the year, and our place could not even accommodate people who are coming to the city for the match.”
Lungile Mango, who runs LaMango’s kitchen near the stadium, said she was expecting to make a good profit over the weekend.
“As always, when there’s a big game, I expect my stock to be finished, which is good for business. I expect my business to boom as people from all over the country will come here, and what’s nice is that some come as early as 9am for the game, so they will be buying from us. I don’t only expect fans from all over SA but from Eswatini and Mozambique as well,” said Mango, who sells kotas, chips, redfish, mogodu, pap, hard body chicken and red meat.
LaMango also runs a car wash, salon and offers laundry services.
Themba Ntimane, who has been hired temporarily at the stadium, said: “I will be cleaning. At least I’m going to have money for food to feed my family after this game. I have been at work since the beginning of the week.”
Guest houses in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, are calling for more sporting events in the city because they give their businesses a welcome boost.
On Saturday, MTN8 defending champions Orlando Pirates go up against Stellenbosch at a sold-out Mbombela Stadium.
Mayor Sibongile Makushe-Mazibuko said big sporting events boost the city’s economy.
“This match is important to our city as we will have more visitors who will not only watch the game live at the stadium but will also spend their money at our eateries and accommodation outlets,” she said.
“It further ensures sustainability and financial viability to this iconic facility...[and] confirms our resolve in being the ultimate destination.”
Nkosinathi Sengwayo of LaKhisha Travels said he was talking to people who might want to rent out their houses for soccer fans as most hotels, lodges and guest houses were fully booked.
“We cannot get people [accommodation] far from the stadium, so we have [identified] some houses in the village of Mataffin [adjacent the stadium] and have spoken to owners to make them available for business,” Sengwayo said.
Guesthouse owners and staff said they were saddened to turn visitors away.
Dreamwood Guest House manager Palesa Madingwane said: “We are very happy about the turnout in our business. This is good business for us. We have at least 10 rooms which can accommodate 20 plus people. We really wish that we could have more sports events happening this side, they are really helping us [make money]. We get to benefit.”
Beetleloop Guest House owner Rina van Zyl said she was fully booked for Saturday but still had rooms for Friday.
“We are still receiving calls from people seeking a place to sleep [on Saturday]. I had to reject groups of 12 and 16 who called between today [Thursday] and yesterday [Wednesday]. We are a small place with only eight rooms, accommodating 16 people. We try to refer them to other guest houses that still have space. This is very good for us [businesspeople].”
