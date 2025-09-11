WATCH | ‘Why I lied about starting Usindiso fire'

“I have caused them a lot of pain, and I hoped that perhaps I could find a way to reconcile with them. I had intended to go home to apologise before my arrest, but now that I found myself in this situation, I viewed my arrest as an opportunity to seek forgiveness and make amends. I think because of embarrassment and pride I took it back but right now, I see that I cannot go through this, I cannot be convicted for something I did not do,"
When Mdlalose’s lawyer Leonard Cindi asked him whether he used other people’s bereavement to advance his own goal, he broke down in tears and apologised. “I am so sorry about it, even them [victims] they are looking for answers of what happened that day, and I have used something [lies about starting the fire] so serious,” he said.
“I just want South Africa to know that I never had a hand in those people who died, I also did not have a hand in starting that fire. I just found myself in a period where I wanted everything to end and not be on the streets and wanted to get out. I just found myself in this ordeal that I have gone through."
Mdlalose said there were people who can corroborate that he had lied when he made the confession.
He said even when he went to the scene for a pointing out, there was no pointing out to be done because “I went there knowing very well that I was lying".
He added: “It was during that time that my family were able to locate and visit me. My plan and act worked so wel.
“Everything was just made up.”
Mdlalose takes the stand again on Wednesday, September 17, for cross- examination by the state.
Sithembiso Mdlalose, the man who claims he lied about starting the deadly Usindiso fire that killed 76 people, says his lies achieved his main goal of being reunited with his family.
He said besides wanting to go to prison so he could get off the streets, and get shelter and food, his main goal when he falsely confessed to the crime before the Usindiso commission of inquiry in January 2024 was so he would finally meet his estranged family.
Testifying at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Wednesday, Mdlalose revealed that his two statements of confession, one in December 2023 and another before the commission, were all lies.
He apologised to the court and victims, stating that he lied using such an incident to get his goal.
"There were people who lost relatives there, but then I went through and still used this to achieve what I wanted to achieve. I never started any fire. I don't know anything about what happened and who lit the fire," Mdlalose said.
Mdlalose, 32, faces 76 counts of murder, 12 counts of attempted murder, and one count of arson in connection with the August 2023 blaze that tore through the hijacked Usindiso building in the Johannesburg CBD
“On the 23rd, shortly after I was arrested, my arrest was already making headlines, and my main mission became reaching out to my family,” Mdlalose said.
Mdlalose takes the stand again on Wednesday, September 17, for cross- examination by the state.
