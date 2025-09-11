However, as soon as he left, the police came under attack from residents.
On Wednesday, an 81-year-old man and a 15-year-old teenager were shot and injured, allegedly by police's rubber bullets during the ongoing protests.
There are also suspicions of looting in the area.
“There were also cases of yesterday. Well, this is linked to the police being very heavily handed and is something subject to the investigation, because when we work, we also deploy the technology within those areas, but thus far, in terms of arresting people for looting, that report has not come forward,” Mthombeni said.
Clayton Timm, one of the residents, said the community can't ask for police presence but also be against it.
“What must they [police] do? They must defend themselves.
"We just want a peacefulul strike. So, you can't have a peaceful strike when you're still children that are throwing stones at the police,” he said.
He said they have to walk to a nearby informal settlement, Slovo Park, to get water.
WATCH | Unhappy Coronationville residents attack police as they protest over water
Image: Ihsaan Haffejee
Residents of Coronationville protesting over the lack of water taunted police and also pelted them with rocks on Thursday.
This was after Gauteng police commissioner Tommy Mthombeni, who had been there since the morning to monitor the situation, left with the majority of the police force.
Before leaving, Mthombeni had reassured the resident that mayor Dada Morero and officials from Joburg Water would visit the area later to speak about their water woes.
Mthombeni also said he had spoken to commanders left behind that they need to move with restraint.
“I've spoken to the commanders that they must refrain from the use of force. And I have said that the concerns that the communities are having are a genuine concern, even the counsellor, she's also worried and she's part of the community in terms of the services for water."
However, as soon as he left, the police came under attack from residents.
On Wednesday, an 81-year-old man and a 15-year-old teenager were shot and injured, allegedly by police's rubber bullets during the ongoing protests.
There are also suspicions of looting in the area.
“There were also cases of yesterday. Well, this is linked to the police being very heavily handed and is something subject to the investigation, because when we work, we also deploy the technology within those areas, but thus far, in terms of arresting people for looting, that report has not come forward,” Mthombeni said.
Clayton Timm, one of the residents, said the community can't ask for police presence but also be against it.
“What must they [police] do? They must defend themselves.
"We just want a peacefulul strike. So, you can't have a peaceful strike when you're still children that are throwing stones at the police,” he said.
He said they have to walk to a nearby informal settlement, Slovo Park, to get water.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | Gauteng top cop clashes with Dudula members during Coronationville water protest
IN PICS | Police fire rubber bullets as Westbury protests over water shortage
WATCH | Coronationville, Westbury residents face long wait for water
WATCH | 'We've had enough': Fed-up Westbury residents block roads over water outages
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos