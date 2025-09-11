KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma said he had assigned his team to rush to the scene.
“I have just been alerted by traffic ambassador Ayanda Msweli about a horrific accident in Mbali township. Apparently a driver transporting children lost control of his minibus taxi and plunged into a creche.
“At this stage, we don't have details in terms of the condition and the number of affected children.
“I have assigned a team from my office and the department to visit the scene of the accident and the families of the affected children.
“We will provide more information after consultation with families and relevant healthcare professionals. Our hearts are with the parents of the affected children,” he said.
Taxi transporting children to school plunges into a creche after losing control
A minibus taxi transporting children to school lost control and plunged into a creche.
The incident happened at Mbali township near Pitermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday and it is not yet known how many children were injured.
