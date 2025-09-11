The scale of vaping at schools was illustrated this week with the discovery of 221 of the electronic smoking devices at an institution in Benoni, east of Joburg.
The Ekurhuleni metro police department, which is conducting searches at schools across the metro to ensure pupil safety, deployed K9 unit officers to the Belvedere School on Tuesday.
During the search of school bags and classrooms, officers also seized:
- 10 knives;
- three realistic-looking toy guns;
- three knuckle dusters;
- seven ziplock bags of dagga;
- five matchboxes; and
- nine lighters.
Studies estimate that one in six high school pupils in South Africa are using e-cigarettes, with 80% of their vapes containing nicotine
More than 200 vapes found at Benoni school
Image: EMPD
The scale of vaping at schools was illustrated this week with the discovery of 221 of the electronic smoking devices at an institution in Benoni, east of Joburg.
The Ekurhuleni metro police department, which is conducting searches at schools across the metro to ensure pupil safety, deployed K9 unit officers to the Belvedere School on Tuesday.
During the search of school bags and classrooms, officers also seized:
Studies estimate that one in six high school pupils in South Africa are using e-cigarettes, with 80% of their vapes containing nicotine
Image: EMPD
Research has shown conclusively that children should not use e-cigarettes because of the health risks.
Nicotine use during adolescence harms the developing brain, with potential long-term effects on learning, memory and attention.
Non-nicotine vapes are also bad for health. The chemical composition of specific flavours such as cherry, cinnamon and vanilla have been shown to cause damage to the lung lining and blood vessels.
TimesLIVE
Treat smoking with same strategy used to combat HIV/Aids, tobacco company urges parliament
USPS blocks shipping of illicit vapes in boost for Big Tobacco
'We don't want the youth to vape' — industry boss to parliament
The Quick Interview | Vaping affects teenagers' mental health
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos