News

More than 200 vapes found at Benoni school

By TimesLIVE - 11 September 2025 - 15:05
More than 200 vape devices were found on pupils at a school in Benoni.
More than 200 vape devices were found on pupils at a school in Benoni.
Image: EMPD

The scale of vaping at schools was illustrated this week with the discovery of 221 of the electronic smoking devices at an institution in Benoni, east of Joburg.

The Ekurhuleni metro police department, which is conducting searches at schools across the metro to ensure pupil safety, deployed K9 unit officers to the Belvedere School on Tuesday.

During the search of school bags and classrooms, officers also seized:

  • 10 knives;
  • three realistic-looking toy guns;
  • three knuckle dusters;
  • seven ziplock bags of dagga;
  • five matchboxes; and
  • nine lighters.

Studies estimate that one in six high school pupils in South Africa are using e-cigarettes, with 80% of their vapes containing nicotine

Flick knives, knuckle dusters and toy guns were among the contraband found at the school.
Flick knives, knuckle dusters and toy guns were among the contraband found at the school.
Image: EMPD

Research has shown conclusively that children should not use e-cigarettes because of the health risks.

Nicotine use during adolescence harms the developing brain, with potential long-term effects on learning, memory and attention.

Non-nicotine vapes are also bad for health. The chemical composition of specific flavours such as cherry, cinnamon and vanilla have been shown to cause damage to the lung lining and blood vessels.

TimesLIVE

Treat smoking with same strategy used to combat HIV/Aids, tobacco company urges parliament

The tobacco group argues heated tobacco products expose users to far fewer harmful chemicals than traditional cigarettes.
News
2 weeks ago

USPS blocks shipping of illicit vapes in boost for Big Tobacco

Demand Vape said it complied with relevant laws and was contesting the revocation, adding the industry operates in a “regulatory grey zone” with only ...
News
1 month ago

'We don't want the youth to vape' — industry boss to parliament

The bill proposes to ban indoor smoking and vaping in public places, introduce plain packaging for all tobacco products, regulate vaping like ...
News
2 months ago

The Quick Interview | Vaping affects teenagers' mental health

The SA Society of Psychiatrists conducted a survey in 52 high schools across SA which showed that 17.82% of the pupils between grades 8 and 12 were ...
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Evaton pupils suffer at school without water, electricity and textbooks
R500m spent on ongoing hostel upgrades in Joburg