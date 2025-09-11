Detectives from the family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit are handling the case, she said.
“The suspect was arrested on September 6. On September 8, he did not appear in court following consultations with the NPA. He was released from custody pending further investigations and consultations with SAPS forensic social workers,” Sibeko said.
The alleged victims are all pupils at Khomanani Primary School in Diepkloof.
According to a statement by Gauteng MEC of education Matome Chiloane,a grade 7 pupil allegedly orchestrated the incident.
“Preliminary reports indicate that the instigating grade 7 boy learner allegedly stole a bottle of cold drink at a local shop. It is alleged that the learner drugged this drink and gave the seven boys to drink. The group of learners reported that they were subsequently taken to an adult perpetrator where they were allegedly raped at gunpoint,” he said.
Chiloane also confirmed that the grade 7 pupil was suspended, and a disciplinary hearing is scheduled for September 17.
“Such an unspeakable act should never happen to any learner in Gauteng. We sympathise dearly with the affected learners and families, assuring them of our full support during this time.
“This incident is a reminder of the importance of our collective duty to ensure the safety of our children in and outside of school. We once again call on parents to play an active role in the lives of their learners, to instil values of respect and integrity that will form the foundation of the education we provide them with,” said Chiloane.
SowetanLIVE
Man accused of raping seven Soweto boys at gunpoint released from custody
Image: 123rf
A 31-year-old man accused of raping seven boys who were allegedly drugged before being molested has been released pending further investigation, police say.
Spokesperson Cpt Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed that the man never appeared in court following his arrest.
Detectives from the family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit are handling the case, she said.
“The suspect was arrested on September 6. On September 8, he did not appear in court following consultations with the NPA. He was released from custody pending further investigations and consultations with SAPS forensic social workers,” Sibeko said.
The alleged victims are all pupils at Khomanani Primary School in Diepkloof.
According to a statement by Gauteng MEC of education Matome Chiloane,a grade 7 pupil allegedly orchestrated the incident.
“Preliminary reports indicate that the instigating grade 7 boy learner allegedly stole a bottle of cold drink at a local shop. It is alleged that the learner drugged this drink and gave the seven boys to drink. The group of learners reported that they were subsequently taken to an adult perpetrator where they were allegedly raped at gunpoint,” he said.
Chiloane also confirmed that the grade 7 pupil was suspended, and a disciplinary hearing is scheduled for September 17.
“Such an unspeakable act should never happen to any learner in Gauteng. We sympathise dearly with the affected learners and families, assuring them of our full support during this time.
“This incident is a reminder of the importance of our collective duty to ensure the safety of our children in and outside of school. We once again call on parents to play an active role in the lives of their learners, to instil values of respect and integrity that will form the foundation of the education we provide them with,” said Chiloane.
SowetanLIVE
Suspect held for rape at gunpoint of eight primary school boys in Soweto
Police-linked rape cases have increased, Ipid tells parliament
Mother whose daughter was 'raped' by husband released on warning
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos