KZN pupil (5) killed after being run over by reversing truck following school drop-off
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala
A five-year-old grade R KwaZulu-Natal pupil died after a truck reversed and drove over her just as she was returning from school.
KwaZulu-Natal department of education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the girl was a pupil at Ingweni Primary School and the incident happened on Wednesday after her scholar transport had dropped her off at 3:30pm.
She died at the scene.
“Preliminary reports indicate that at approximately 3.30pm while being dropped off from school transport, a truck was reversing and tragically drove over her. Despite immediate efforts, the learner sadly passed away at the scene.
“The department extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, the school community and all those affected by this heartbreaking incident.
“To support the school community during this difficult time, the department will deploy Special Needs Support Services to provide trauma debriefing and counselling to learners, staff, and affected families,” Mahlambi said.
“The matter has been reported to the relevant authorities for further investigation.”
KZN MEC for education Sipho Hlomuka also conveyed his condolences, saying his department was deeply heartbroken by the tragic loss of a young life.
“No words can truly ease the pain of this moment, but we pray that the family may find strength and comfort during this difficult time.”
