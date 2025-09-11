News

Hawks arrest teacher with unlicensed firearm, two stolen cars

By TIMESLIVE - 11 September 2025 - 13:09
The Hawks arrested a teacher at a school on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast and found he had an unlicensed gun and two stolen cars. File photo.
Image: SAPS

The Hawks arrested a teacher in Kokstad on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast and found he had an unlicensed gun, was driving a stolen car and had another stashed in his garage.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said members from the Port Shepstone serious organised crime investigation unit, working with Crime Intelligence, Sydenham trio crime and the Durban metro police, arrested Siseko Ludongeni, a teacher at Dulati Combined School in Magqagqeni location.

He said police had received information Ludongeni was driving a stolen car and they went to the school to monitor him.

“The vehicle was spotted and intercepted. A search was conducted and police found a 9mm pistol with live rounds of ammunition. The vehicle [registration] was circulated and it was confirmed that it was stolen in Pietermaritzburg in November last year.”

Mhlongo said Ludongeni was arrested and taken to his home where a stripped VW Polo was found in the garage. It was discovered the car was stolen in Bayview, Chatsworth, in December 2024.

Ludongeni was charged for possession of an unlicensed firearm and stolen motor vehicles. The seized firearm will be sent for a ballistic test to ascertain if it was used in the commission of any crime in the country.

He appeared in the Umzimkhulu magistrate’s court in absentia — as he was admitted to hospital after saying he was unwell — and the matter was postponed to September 22.

Hawks provincial head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona welcomed the arrest and commended the members for the good work.

TimesLIVE

