Five children in KwaZulu Natal died after a minibus taxi transporting them to their schools lost control, hit a tree and rolled into a pre-school.
The incident occurred on Thursday morning in Imbali township near Pietermaritzburg.
Spokesperson for the KwaZulu Natal department of education Muzi Mhlambi said they were in deep shock and saddened by the tragic incident.
“At this stage it has been confirmed that five learners have sadly lost their lives, four passing away at the scene and one succumbing to injuries while being transported to hospital,” Mhlambi said.
“Several other learners sustained injuries of varying severity; however, the exact number is still being verified by emergency services.
“The affected learners are from Zibukezulu Secondary School, Sukuma Comprehensive School, Mehlokazulu Secondary School, Fundokuhle Secondary School and Henryville Primary School.”
Five KZN pupils die as their scholar transport loses control, hits tree
Education MEC says it is second incident in a week to claim pupils' lives
Image: Supplied
Mhlambi said the department was working closely with law enforcement authorities, emergency services and school management teams to gather all the necessary details. Psychosocial support had been arranged for the affected families, schools and communities, he added.
MEC for education Sipho Hlomuka said this was the second fatal accident that had claimed pupils’ lives in a week.
“This is a devastating tragedy that has robbed us of young lives with so much potential. What pains us even more is that this is the second accident in just a week that has claimed the lives of learners in our province. Our hearts go out to the families, teachers and classmates of the learners who have passed on. We also keep in our prayers those who are injured, wishing them a full and speedy recovery. As the department, we will provide all the necessary support to the affected schools and communities during this very difficult time.”
