The number of children who died when the scholar transport taxi they were travelling in crashed into a creche outside Pietermaritzburg on Thursday morning has risen to five amid allegations that the driver jumped out of the moving vehicle.
The KwaZulu-Natal transport department said the initial death toll was three after the taxi driver allegedly lost control and veered into a creche at about 7am in Mbali township.
Transport MEC Siboniso Duma ordered an investigation into the crash after allegations by neighbours that the driver jumped out of the moving vehicle before it crashed into the preschool. The driver wasn't injured.
“After this morning's [Thursday] accident we wish to inform the people of KwaZulu-Natal that we are in touch with the families of the children. A team from the office is also interacting with teachers from Senzokuhle Pre-School and councillors from wards 10 and 15,” said Duma.
The transport department said according to a preliminary report, a taxi driver lost control of his minibus taxi and it plunged into the preschool.
“Learners were being transported from ward 10 to high and primary schools in ward 15. Of 49 children attending the preschool, only five witnessed the accident,” it said.
None of them were injured.
Five other children in the taxi survived and were taken to nearby hospitals and a clinic.
TimesLIVE
Death toll in scholar taxi crash rises to 5, MEC orders probe into allegations driver jumped out
Image: KZN DOT
The number of children who died when the scholar transport taxi they were travelling in crashed into a creche outside Pietermaritzburg on Thursday morning has risen to five amid allegations that the driver jumped out of the moving vehicle.
The KwaZulu-Natal transport department said the initial death toll was three after the taxi driver allegedly lost control and veered into a creche at about 7am in Mbali township.
Transport MEC Siboniso Duma ordered an investigation into the crash after allegations by neighbours that the driver jumped out of the moving vehicle before it crashed into the preschool. The driver wasn't injured.
“After this morning's [Thursday] accident we wish to inform the people of KwaZulu-Natal that we are in touch with the families of the children. A team from the office is also interacting with teachers from Senzokuhle Pre-School and councillors from wards 10 and 15,” said Duma.
The transport department said according to a preliminary report, a taxi driver lost control of his minibus taxi and it plunged into the preschool.
“Learners were being transported from ward 10 to high and primary schools in ward 15. Of 49 children attending the preschool, only five witnessed the accident,” it said.
None of them were injured.
Five other children in the taxi survived and were taken to nearby hospitals and a clinic.
TimesLIVE
Five KZN pupils die as their scholar transport loses control, hits tree
Scholar transport swept away by floodwater in Eastern Cape, 3 pupils rescued
Scholar transport: Teenager dies after overloaded taxi overturns, 25-year-old driver arrested for multiple offences
Taxi driver jailed for accident that killed 9 young children
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos