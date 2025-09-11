News

Boksburg high school teacher fired over 'sexual assault' of pupils

By Gugulethu Mashinini - 11 September 2025 - 14:54
A Gauteng teacher has been dismissed over allegations of sexual assault and misconduct involving female pupils. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/DUSANKA VISNJICAN

A teacher from Sunward Park High School in Boksburg, east of Joburg, has been dismissed after allegations that he sexually abused female pupils.

The Gauteng education department confirmed the school governing body-appointed educator was dismissed in absentia on Thursday after a disciplinary hearing.

The allegations date back to 2024, with the most recent incident reported to have occurred in August. Parents filed a complaint on August 27 and the teacher was suspended the next day. He faced three counts of sexual assault and one of verbal misconduct.

According to the department, his behaviour was “disgraceful, improper and unbecoming” of a teacher.

The department said the case would be reported to the South African Council for Educators with a recommendation that his name be permanently removed from the register, thereby preventing him from teaching again in South Africa.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane. said the department “strongly condemns any form of violence, abuse or misconduct by educators. Teachers are entrusted with the safety, care and development of learners and any breach of that trust is treated with seriousness.

“Schools must be safe and supportive spaces where learners can thrive academically and personally without fear of harm.”

He added that counselling would be provided to the affected pupils and encouraged pupils, parents and the public to report misconduct through schools, district offices or the department's hotline and WhatsApp line.

Pupils in need of help can also contact Childline, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group or the department.

TimesLIVE

