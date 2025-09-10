Two snakes hold up Joburg Water repairs in Witpoortjie

Johannesburg Water says its team has resumed repair work on a leaking pipe affecting parts of Witpoortjie, after halting operations on Tuesday when two snakes were found in the chamber.

The entity said on Wednesday that the Johannesburg Zoo had helped the team with the safe removal of the snakes.

The estimated time of restoration is 5pm. Residents were reminded that once supply has been restored, it may take a few hours for the system to recharge and normalise.

Joburg Water said it provided mobile water tankers during the outage.

There are multiple suburbs without water s across the city this week.