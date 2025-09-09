News

Suspect held for rape at gunpoint of eight primary school boys in Soweto

Another pupil allegedly drugged the victims

By TimesLIVE - 10 September 2025 - 07:45
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane condemned the disturbing incident on Monday
Eight boys from Khomani Primary School in Diepkloof, Soweto, were raped, allegedly by an adult, after reportedly being drugged by a fellow Grade 7 pupil from the school.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane condemned the disturbing incident on Monday.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the instigating Grade 7 boy learner allegedly stole a bottle of cold drink at a local shop. This was reported by the shopkeeper. It is then alleged that the learner drugged the drink and gave it the eight boy learners to consume,” said Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona. 

The pupils reported that they were subsequently taken to an adult who raped them at gunpoint.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona

“The adult perpetrator has since been arrested and police are investigating further details about this incident.”

Mabona said the school had suspended the Grade 7 boy who allegedly orchestrated the incident. A disciplinary hearing against the learner is scheduled to sit on September 17. 

The department has arranged psychosocial support to the affected pupils and families and The Teddy Bear Clinic has also been brought in to help.

“Such an unspeakable act should never happen to any learner in Gauteng. We sympathise with the affected learners and families, assuring them of our full support during this time,” said Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane.

