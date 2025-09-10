Commissioner Tshepo Madlingozi spoke on Operation Dudula, a pressure group that has been blocking foreign nationals from accessing healthcare services and plans to prevent their children from getting into schools in 2026.
Deputy justice & constitutional development minister Andries Nel said the reports underscored the government’s commitment to constitutional accountability.
He acknowledged shortcomings in departmental transparency, particularly the failure to provide usable data. “Transparency is not optional – it is a constitutional duty. We commit to improving data systems, strengthening co-ordination, and ensuring future reports reflect measurable progress,” he said.
Nel emphasised that the reports should not be seen as a threat to democracy but as a tool to strengthen it.
“Chapter 9 institutions support our constitutional democracy, challenge us to do better, and unite us in building a SA where every person can live with dignity. “As government, we accept these findings, and commit to acting on them, not just in words, but in measurable outcomes. These reports are also formally tabled in cabinet,” he said.
SAHRC report reveals deep-rooted inequalities in education, other sectors
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle
At least 16% of schools in SA still rely on pit latrines, just over half have libraries, and one in 10 are connected to wi-fi.
These are some of the stark findings of the latest State of Human Rights in SA Report, released in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
Compiled by the SA Human Rights Commission, the report exposes systemic failures in education, healthcare, service delivery, and governance that continue to undermine basic rights. One of the four reports, presented by senior researcher Allan Tumbo, focused on education.
While the commission monitored 367 schools across the country, and the sample covered only a fraction of SA’s more than 20,000 schools, the findings revealed deep-rooted inequalities.
According to the report, 75% of schools had access to waterborne flushing toilets, while 16% – mainly in the Eastern Cape – still depended on pit latrines. Just 5% had composting toilets.
Access to educational resources was equally uneven, with 53% of schools reporting a library or media centre, and only 41% equipped with science laboratories – many of which were not working.
Electronic connectivity remained alarmingly low. The survey found that only 8% of schools had wi-fi access, and 45% had computers, making digital learning almost impossible in most classrooms.
“These findings show a clear link between infrastructure and educational outcomes,” Tumbo said. “Students are unable to access information in a way that allows them to process and apply it meaningfully. Using a cellphone is not always the best way to study complex information.”
