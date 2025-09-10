As the warmer months approach and South Africans gear up for outdoor gatherings, security experts are warning that criminals are viewing social events as soft targets.
Group head of marketing and communications at Fidelity Services Group, Charnel Hattingh, said partygoers are increasingly at risk.
“Armed robbers frequently target diners as they leave restaurants. In many cases, criminals lie in wait in parking areas for the right opportunity to strike. Opportunistic crime takes just seconds. The best way to protect yourself and your guests is to stay alert and put the right security measures in place,” she said.
The security company emphasised that whether hosting at home, at a restaurant or at a private venue, security should not be overlooked.
“Security shouldn’t dampen your fun, it should enhance your peace of mind. With the right systems, on-site guarding, and a few basic precautions, you can ensure your celebration is remembered for all the right reasons,” said Hattingh.
Partygoers warned as criminals increasingly target social events
Image: 123RF/rawpixel
As the warmer months approach and South Africans gear up for outdoor gatherings, security experts are warning that criminals are viewing social events as soft targets.
Group head of marketing and communications at Fidelity Services Group, Charnel Hattingh, said partygoers are increasingly at risk.
“Armed robbers frequently target diners as they leave restaurants. In many cases, criminals lie in wait in parking areas for the right opportunity to strike. Opportunistic crime takes just seconds. The best way to protect yourself and your guests is to stay alert and put the right security measures in place,” she said.
The security company emphasised that whether hosting at home, at a restaurant or at a private venue, security should not be overlooked.
“Security shouldn’t dampen your fun, it should enhance your peace of mind. With the right systems, on-site guarding, and a few basic precautions, you can ensure your celebration is remembered for all the right reasons,” said Hattingh.
Recent statistics released by Stats SA underline the risk as over the 2024/25 period more than 2.6-million South African households reported incidents of housebreakings, while theft of personal property reached an estimated 1.3-million incidents.
Fidelity advised a range of practical measures for hosting safe events:
“A security officer can monitor your event or premises, giving you added peace of mind. Fidelity security officers assigned to private homes or venues are directly linked to local armed response units via our control room and panic systems,” said Hattingh.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos