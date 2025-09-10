Wednesday September 10 marks 13 days since Sonwabo Mniki, 35, of Fourways, went missing after he reportedly visited his girlfriend at the Respublica Princeton Village student accommodation in Midrand, Gauteng, on 29 August.
He has not been seen since, and his anxious mother and family have been visiting hospitals and mortuaries to try to find him.
Mniki’s mother, Nontuthuzelo Mniki, told Sowetan that the family has managed to open a missing persons case after initially battling to do so.
“The cybercrime unit came and confiscated the servers of the school [Eduvos College, where his girlfriend is studying] so that they can retrieve the footage,” she said. “Initially, when the girl [Sonwabo’s girlfriend] was asked to come to Joburg, the father said that she was too traumatised to talk.
“The second time, she said she didn’t have money to come.”
Mniki said a police task team was sent to Zeerust, North West, to fetch the woman, but she refused to speak without her lawyer being present.
“The other girl of interest [who had allegedly been with Sonwabo and his girlfriend shortly before he went missing] and who had already gone home, was requested to submit her statement,” she said.
Mniki said the family was now going to mortuaries and hospitals looking for her son.
She said the last time she saw him was three weeks ago.
Mom and family in anxious search for missing son
Image: Supplied
Wednesday September 10 marks 13 days since Sonwabo Mniki, 35, of Fourways, went missing after he reportedly visited his girlfriend at the Respublica Princeton Village student accommodation in Midrand, Gauteng, on 29 August.
He has not been seen since, and his anxious mother and family have been visiting hospitals and mortuaries to try to find him.
Mniki’s mother, Nontuthuzelo Mniki, told Sowetan that the family has managed to open a missing persons case after initially battling to do so.
“The cybercrime unit came and confiscated the servers of the school [Eduvos College, where his girlfriend is studying] so that they can retrieve the footage,” she said. “Initially, when the girl [Sonwabo’s girlfriend] was asked to come to Joburg, the father said that she was too traumatised to talk.
“The second time, she said she didn’t have money to come.”
Mniki said a police task team was sent to Zeerust, North West, to fetch the woman, but she refused to speak without her lawyer being present.
“The other girl of interest [who had allegedly been with Sonwabo and his girlfriend shortly before he went missing] and who had already gone home, was requested to submit her statement,” she said.
Mniki said the family was now going to mortuaries and hospitals looking for her son.
She said the last time she saw him was three weeks ago.
On August 29, she sent him a WhatsApp message to check on him and to tell him that she hoped he was well, but the message showed only one tick [that it had been delivered but not read], she said.
“Today is 13 days since he has been missing, and in a few days it is going to be his birthday,” she said.
“We are checking mortuaries and hospitals. I have been to Tembisa hospital, Charlotte Maxeke hospital — we are checking everywhere. My son has also gone to check [at another hospital] because there is an unknown person there, and another family member has gone to check another mortuary.
“That is what we do; we wake up in the morning and check places.
“All our lives have stopped because you cannot function normally,” Mniki said. “Even when I climb into my bed, I cannot fall asleep. I stand up and end up sitting in the lounge because I cannot fall asleep. I am scared I might not hear him knocking or entering the gate, and yet when you look at the facts, there could have been something tragic that happened to him on that day.”
Mniki said she was also battling to eat. “The only thing that can go in is water.”
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the Midrand police are appealing to the public for assistance in finding Mniki and are following up on any information received to locate and reunite him with his family.
“Anyone with information that could assist in locating Mniki is urged to contact Sgt Pale of Midrand detectives 011-347-1600 or 079-877-6484,” she said
SowetanLIVE
Police search for prison warder who vanished a day after being reunited with family
'Abducted' Mbalenhle declines to open criminal case – say police
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos