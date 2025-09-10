“Multiple stressor workshops are presented to members in order to assist with vicarious trauma. Mental health and employee health and wellness related topics and articles are also shared on internal communication platforms regularly.
“Standby duties are made available to all members 24/7. SAPS employees are continuously made aware of EHW and the support in proactive and reactive services that can be provided.
These awareness drives occur on a continuous basis during station lectures, parades, awareness days such as Mental Health Month, World Aids Day, International Day for People with Disabilities, 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign and many more.”
The incident is believed to have stemmed from a family dispute, and his 69-year-old mother was one of the captives whom after negotiators managed to persuade him, he released.
However, talks allegedly broke down later and is it is believed that he asked to speak to his brother and girlfriend during the 16-hour ordeal.
“The hostage situation was resolved just before midnight, when the Special Task Force (STF) members were about to tactically penetrate the house. At this stage hostage negotiators were still negotiating with the police constable to surrender when two gunshot sounds were heard coming from the house.
Upon entering the house, the STF members found the body of the constable. As they searched the house further, they discovered the body of the constable’s 18-year-old nephew with gunshot wounds,” Gauteng police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said.
Masemola appeals to cops to use trauma counselling, debriefing services after fatal hostage incident
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has urged SAPS members to use the organisation’s trauma counselling and debriefing services after an officer killed his nephew and took his own life following a 16-hour hostage standoff.
Boschkop constable, Thapelo Mashigo, 32, shot and killed his 18-year-old nephew and then turned the gun on himself at his family home in Mamelodi East, Tshwane.
Masemola said the SAPS employee health and wellness unit was available to officers 24/7 in all provinces and could play a crucial role in preventing such incidents.
“I encourage all our SAPS members across the country to prioritise their health and mental wellbeing by undergoing screenings and check-ups regularly, as well as attending debriefing sessions. This is vital for early detection of potential health issues, allowing for timely intervention,” he said.
He added that trauma counselling and debriefing services are accessible at all times and that management is committed to supporting members. Pro-active programmes are presented to members on an ongoing basis, he said.
“Examples of these programmes include Choose Life which is a suicide prevention programme focusing on suicide warning signs, stress reactions and management and more. Depression and bipolar awareness programmes focus on signs, symptoms and recovery strategies.
