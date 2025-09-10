He said the two were immediately placed under arrest and the police confiscated two firearms, a rifle and a pistol, which were found in their possession for further investigation.
The firearms were sent for ballistic testing, he said.
“For now, we are not charging anyone with murder to allow investigations to unfold. We cannot at this stage say we are charging them with murder,” he said.
Mokgwabone said reacting on the allegations that the security guards were pursuing a black vehicle that had stolen Transnet cables, members of the tactical response team caught up with a black Suzuki vehicle fitting the description of the vehicle.
The vehicle was stopped and searched, he said, adding that five occupants were immediately placed under arrest after they were found in possession of suspected stolen cables, which they could not satisfactorily account for.
He said the suspects were not found with any firearms.
“The five have since admitted to the police that they were fleeing after being pursued and shot at by occupants of a vehicle similar to the one found involved in an accident.”
Mokgwabone said more arrests were imminent.
ANC Youth League secretary-general Mntuwoxolo Ngudle said the “senseless act of violence” has robbed the party of a committed young leader.
“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, comrades, and the broader Limpopo province structures of the Youth League. We pray for strength and comfort during this painful period,” Ngudle said.
“The ANCYL condemns in the strongest terms the scourge of violent crime which continues to claim the lives of innocent South Africans.”
SowetanLIVE
Limpopo ANC PEC member killed in suspected crossfire between security guards, cable thieves
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
A Limpopo ANC provincial executive committee member gunned down while travelling to the Northern Cape for the party's conference is believed to have been caught in a crossfire between security guards and suspected cable thieves.
Nkateko Mbhoma was travelling from Limpopo to Kimberley for the second national general council before being killed in Leeudoringstad, outside Klerksdorp, on Tuesday.
North West police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said when officers arrived on the scene, Mbhoma who was travelling with six other colleagues was confirmed dead.
“The witnesses or colleagues who survived this ordeal unharmed gave the police the description of the vehicle that was chasing and shooting at their vehicle including the description of the other vehicles that were apparently involved,” he said.
Mokgwabone said when officers searched the area, they came across one of the vehicles that fitted the description.
“The said vehicle was involved in an accident seemingly after the driver had lost control.
“The police interviewed the duo – the driver and a passenger and they indicated that they were members of a private security company contracted by Transnet and that before being involved in an accident, they and their colleagues were chasing a vehicle that was involved in the theft of Transnet cables,” Mokgwabone said.
He said the two were immediately placed under arrest and the police confiscated two firearms, a rifle and a pistol, which were found in their possession for further investigation.
The firearms were sent for ballistic testing, he said.
“For now, we are not charging anyone with murder to allow investigations to unfold. We cannot at this stage say we are charging them with murder,” he said.
Mokgwabone said reacting on the allegations that the security guards were pursuing a black vehicle that had stolen Transnet cables, members of the tactical response team caught up with a black Suzuki vehicle fitting the description of the vehicle.
The vehicle was stopped and searched, he said, adding that five occupants were immediately placed under arrest after they were found in possession of suspected stolen cables, which they could not satisfactorily account for.
He said the suspects were not found with any firearms.
“The five have since admitted to the police that they were fleeing after being pursued and shot at by occupants of a vehicle similar to the one found involved in an accident.”
Mokgwabone said more arrests were imminent.
ANC Youth League secretary-general Mntuwoxolo Ngudle said the “senseless act of violence” has robbed the party of a committed young leader.
“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, comrades, and the broader Limpopo province structures of the Youth League. We pray for strength and comfort during this painful period,” Ngudle said.
“The ANCYL condemns in the strongest terms the scourge of violent crime which continues to claim the lives of innocent South Africans.”
SowetanLIVE
6,850 illegal firearms seized in 5 years used in murders, parliament hears
Manhunt for suspects in Gqeberha triple murder
Man linked to KZN principal's murder killed in Soweto during gun battle with cops
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos