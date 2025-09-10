In a statement on Instagram on Monday, Mitchum UK confirmed the issue was linked to “selected batches of Mitchum 48-hour 100ml Roll-On”, sold in the UK, Ireland and South Africa.“We are sorry to those who were impacted and for the time it took to complete the investigation,” the statement read.
The company explained that while the deodorant formula had not changed, a modification in the manufacturing process of one raw material altered how the product interacted with some users’ skin.
“That change didn’t meet our standards, or yours. We’ve gone back to the original process to make sure current and future batches meet them,” said Mitchum UK.
Mitchum clarified that the affected batches can be identified via batch numbers printed on the bottom of the packs and are being removed from store shelves.
The brand stressed that the issue was limited to a small number of batches.
“Your wellbeing means everything to us, and we are working to remove these batches from shelves,” said Mitchum UK.
The company said it noted that the only change to the packaging was a declaration of fragrance allergens which have always been included in the product.
The company advised customers experiencing irritation to stop using any antiperspirant, as continued use could prolong symptoms, and to seek medical attention if the irritation persists or worsens.
Mitchum UK confirmed it would not continue selling the affected products and is providing compensation to affected consumers.
“The majority of product now on shelf is new stock, and we are working with retailers to remove the small amount that’s left,” the company said, adding that while the product has not been formally recalled they were voluntarily removing it from circulation.
People took to social media to complain. More people on social media confirmed that the products also affected South Africans as they went on to platforms such as X to share their frustrations.
Itchy, burning armpits: Mitchum apologises for faulty deodorant
Unclear if products sold in SA, no recall announced by consumer commission
Image: Mitchum UK
A well-known deodorant brand, Mitchum UK, has apologised after some of its roll-on products reportedly caused itching, burning and irritation for customers.
“We are truly sorry that some of you are still experiencing issues. We want you to know that earning back your trust means everything to us. And our promise to you is we will get better as a result of this,” the company said.
The controversy erupted on social media with users on platforms such as TikTok reporting chemical burns and intense burning sensations and others describing their armpits as feeling “on fire”.
