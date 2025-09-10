News

IN PICS | Police fire rubber bullets as Westbury protests over water shortage

By Mmatumelo Lebjane - 10 September 2025 - 13:40
Westbury residents clashed with police during protests about water shortages. Police dispersed protesters with rubber bullets and teargas after they blocked roads with tyres and debris.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

Residents of Westbury and surrounding areas took to the streets on Wednesday in a protest over prolonged water shortages, sparking clashes with police who fired rubber bullets, stun grenades and teargas.

The demonstration, which began as a peaceful march in Coronationville, quickly turned violent after police moved in to disperse protesters. Residents retaliated by throwing stones and glass bottles, forcing officers to deploy in large numbers to control the situation.

Xolani Fihla, Johannesburg metro police department spokesperson, said motorists faced heavy traffic disruptions in Westbury, Coronationville, Westdene, Martindale and Sophiatown, with major routes closed due to barricades of burning tyres and debris.

Fihla advised motorists to be cautious and use alternative routes.

For residents, however, traffic delays are the least of their concerns. They said they have endured erratic water supply for years despite paying for services.

Kelsey Neelsen, 40, told TimesLIVE the situation has been going on for five years: “The story is always the same. They say they are fixing a reservoir but it’s been far too long. Sometimes we get water for a few hours but it goes again for days”.

Others expressed anger at the lack of water trucks, which they said often arrive with insufficient supply and fail to return.

“We do not get water trucks. Yesterday one came but it was a few drops and could not help most people,” said 19-year-old Nadine Smith. “The government needs to look at water truck tenders because they are not doing their jobs.”

This is the second protest in just over two weeks. On August 26, residents staged a similar demonstration, after which officials promised improved supply.

According to community members, water flowed for one day before taps were dry again.

Residents are demanding urgent intervention from the City of Johannesburg and municipal officials, saying the situation is affecting schools, households and workers who are unable to meet basic needs.

Peter Abrahams said: “Water is life and it is our right. We are paying for it but we do not have it.”

TimesLIVE

