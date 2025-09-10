News

Court to sentence Chinese nationals convicted of human trafficking, child labour

By Botho Molosankwe - 10 September 2025 - 09:50
Court to sentence Chinese nationals convicted of human trafficking, child labour.
Court to sentence Chinese nationals convicted of human trafficking, child labour.
Image: Supplied

Seven Chinese nationals who smuggled undocumented Malawians in shipping containers into SA and forced them to live and work under inhumane conditions will be sentenced on Wednesday.

Some of those Malawians are minors.

Kevin Tsao Shu-Uei, 42, Chen Hui, 54, Qin Li, 60, Jiaqing Zhou, 51 Ma Biao, 62, Dai Junying, 63, and Zhang Zhilian, 56, were found guilty on February 25 on 160 charges related to human trafficking, child labour and assisting undocumented immigrants to remain in SA, aiding and facilitating human trafficking, bondage and benefiting from the exploitation of victims. 

The Hawks said the case stems from a raid conducted on a factory in Village Deep, Johannesburg, that operated under the company name Beautiful City (Pty) Ltd.

They were working under appalling conditions filled with dust and lacking ventilation or windows

“The raid led to the rescue of 37 Malwawian nationals – including minors under the age of 17– who had been smuggled into the country in shipping containers and forced to live and work under inhumane conditions. 

“They were found on the premises, 33 of whom were minors aged 15 to 17. They were working under appalling conditions filled with dust and lacking ventilation or windows.”

Employees stated they were being paid R65 per day, equating to R6.50 per hour for 10 hours of work per day, seven days a week, with no rest or leave.

“They lived in inhabitable conditions and faced unlawful wage deductions, excessive working hours without overtime pay, and no leave. The premises lacked occupational health and safety measures, including risk assessments, safety files, health representatives, and protective equipment.”

SowetanLIVE 

Seven Chinese nationals convicted of human trafficking, breaking labour laws

The Johannesburg high court on Tuesday convicted seven Chinese nationals and their company on numerous charges related to crimes, including human ...
News
6 months ago

Cape Town cop fired after arrest for 'kidnapping and extorting Thai nationals'

A Cape Town policeman arrested for allegedly kidnapping and extorting Thai nationals has been fired.
News
11 months ago

Mozambican boys happy to go back home as repatriation looms

The Gauteng department of social development is finalising details around the repatriation of eight Mozambican boys who were trafficked into SA in ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

R500m spent on ongoing hostel upgrades in Joburg
Coronationville residents block roads over water outages