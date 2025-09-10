“These offences are alleged to have been perpetrated against the national government and the Limpopo department of public works, roads, and infrastructure.
Asset Forfeiture Unit pounces on luxury Limpopo hotel tied to R18.2m crime net
Image: 123RF/thongchuea
The future of a multimillion rand luxurious hotel in Limpopo is facing a bleak future after the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) secured a preservation order from the Polokwane high court against four properties.
The properties valued at about R18.2m include a hotel.
NPA spokesperson in Limpopo Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the order, granted on September 5 relates to Erf 2B, Erf 58B, Erf 64B, and Erf 227B in Kremertart Street, Giyani.
“The successful preservation is the result of joint efforts by the SAPS’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks), the anti-corruption unit, and the AFU,” she said.
Malabi -Dzhangi added that the court accepted the AFU’s submission that there are reasonable grounds to believe the properties constitute the proceeds of unlawful activities and/or were used as instruments to commit offences.
Those offences include fraud, theft, and money laundering, contravention of the Limpopo practice note on disposal of assets, breaches of municipal and provincial asset disposal policies, contraventions of the Municipal Finance Management Act, contraventions of sections 5 and 6 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, 1998 including assisting another to benefit from unlawful proceeds and knowingly acquiring or using such property, said Malabi-Dzhangi.
“These offences are alleged to have been perpetrated against the national government and the Limpopo department of public works, roads, and infrastructure.
“It is alleged that fraudulent deeds of sale were concluded between the late Fourie Willem Jakobus, Howard Alex Mashaba, and/or Magezi Ben Mashaba (Mashaba Senior), through a company known as Mbangwa Trading and Projects.
“The sales purportedly involved Erf 2B, Erf 58B, Erf 64B, and Erf 227B for amounts ranging from R290,000 to R450,000 and payments were allegedly made directly into Jakobus’s personal account,” she said.
Malabi-Dzhangi said despite the purported transactions, the properties were never transferred and remain registered in the name of the national government and/or the Limpopo department of public works.
“Notably, the department’s building that once stood on Erf 58B was demolished, and a hotel has since been erected on the property,” she said.
The director of public prosecutions in Limpopo, Adv Ivy Thenga, has welcomed the court order, stating the AFU will intensify its efforts to pursue high-profile suspects.
“This enables us to recover stolen funds, including those hidden in foreign jurisdictions. Crime will not pay,” said Thenga.
She further commended the collaborative work of the DPCI, anti-corruption unit, and AFU, emphasising their dedication to safeguarding public resources.
SowetanLIVE
