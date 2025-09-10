500 smoke detectors installed in Tshwane informal settlement

The City of Tshwane, in collaboration with the South African Red Cross Society (Sarcs), has installed 500 smoke detectors in an informal settlement east of Pretoria.
The initiative rolled out at the Kameeldrift informal settlement, alongside Moloto Road, comes after more than 1,100 fires in the settlement in the last financial year.
Deputy executive mayor Eugene Modise led a team of three MMCs, chief of emergency services Moshema Mosia and Sarcs representatives at the launch of the initiative last week.
Public information and liaison officer Nana Radebe-Kgiba said the smoke detectors would assist vulnerable households and help prevent fire incidents.
“The project is part of the effort to educate community members with essential knowledge and practical experience on fire risk identification, assessment and reduction measures,” she said.
The smoke detectors were donated by the Red Cross.
Radebe-Kgiba said: “The Kameeldrift community showed interest in learning the steps they can take in an emergency situation.”
