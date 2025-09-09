WATCH | Mathale hands over 84 vehicles to Hawks to help fight violent crime

Speaking at the handover on Tuesday at the ceremony also attended by the Hawks' deputy head, Lt-Gen Siphesihle Nkosi, Mathale said: “Let me further remind you that the abuse of state vehicles erodes the trust and confidence that we, as the SAPS family, are constantly trying to build with the communities we serve. Such conduct only takes us back as the department, and will not be tolerated.
Abuse of state vehicles ‘will not be tolerated’, warns deputy police minister
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The 84 vehicles handed over to the Hawks, 14 of them armoured , are intended to help officers fight violent crime like cash-in-transit (CIT) robberies and police killings, and not for their personal leisure or to use outside the scope of their work, says deputy police minister Cassel Mathale.
The vehicles comprise VW Golfs, BMWs and bakkies.
Image: Supplied/Hawks
Mathale said resource constraints, especially in mobility, have a major negative impact on the efficiency and effectiveness of the Hawks. He said the SAPS hopes the vehicles will empower investigators and ensure they locate, record and process the evidence timely, and allow for consultation with relevant stakeholders, witnesses and the prosecution.
Vehicles are generally essential policing tools, without which, investigations are delayed thereby delaying justice and eventually eroding community’s trust in our law enforcement agencies, he said. “The Hawks plays a critical role in the investigation of national priority offences, namely, serious organised crime, serious corruption and serious commercial crimes – but also because vehicles are indisputably a crucial resource in the fight against crime and corruption.
Image: Supplied/Hawks
“These are more than just cars; they are a step closer towards the restoration of trust and confidence in the directorate and the whole criminal justice system value chain. These vehicles are, therefore, intended to strengthen operations against serious and violent crimes such as CIT robberies and police killings, as well as dismantling of syndicates.
“They are enablers of faster response, stronger investigations, and visible policing. The deployment thereof must be executed with utmost care and diligence.”
SowetanLIVE
