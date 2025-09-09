News

Shadrack Sibiya suffers crushing blow as court bid to declare suspension unlawful fails

By Botho Molosankwe - 09 September 2025 - 16:56
Suspended deputy national police commissioner, Shadrack Sibiya speaks with Adv Kameel Premhid inside the Pretoria high court on September 03.
Image: Phill Magakoe

Deputy national commissioner for crime detection, Maj-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, has suffered a crushing blow in his bid to return to work after the Pretoria high court dismissed his application in which he sought to declare his suspension unlawful.

Sibiya approached the court after national police commissioner Gen Fanie Masemola asked him to "stay at home" following explosive allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi abut the alleged rot in the police service.

Sibiya was accused of taking dockets from the political killings task team to his office, where they had allegedly been neutralised.

President Cyril Ramaphosa then established the Madlanga commission, which starts its work next week, to look into Mkhwanazi's allegations.

The court declines to grant a declaratory order as claimed by the applicant and finds that the applicant has not satisfied the requirements for an interim interdict. Neither of the two sets of relief can therefore be granted.
Judges

On Tuesday, a full bench of judges comprising judges N Davis, P Mngqibisa-Thusi and GN Moshoana dismissed Sibiya's application.

"The court declines to grant a declaratory order as claimed by the applicant and finds that the applicant has not satisfied the requirements for an interim interdict. Neither of the two sets of relief can therefore be granted.

"Moreover, the applicant (Sibiya) made overboard and unfounded allegations to the effect that the commissioner was contemptuous of the proposed commission. The making of such allegations without foundation amounts to vexatious litigation.

"The application is dismissed with costs," said the judges.

They also said Sibiya had contended that Masemola was biased against him and that this should be the reason why the commission would be the appropriate body to discipline him.

"This contention misconstrues the function and powers of the commission. Moreover, the contention impermissibly subjugates disciplinary proceedings to the proceedings before the commission."

