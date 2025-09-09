She was barred after failing to explain herself to the LPC regarding the complaints against her.
According to the order Nkomonde is prohibited from handling, or operating the trust accounts under her company.
“It is ordered that the name of Nonhle Nothando Nkomonde be removed from the roll of legal practitioners of this honourable court.
'NN' Nkomonde barred from practising as a lawyer
Nonhle “NN” Nkomonde, the Joburg lawyer accused of stealing from a deceased person's bank account and buying herself eight houses, has been barred from practising as a legal practitioner.
The Pretoria high court struck her off the roll of practitioners on Tuesday. Nkomonde was not in court.
This comes after the Legal Practitioners Council (LPC) approached the court to have Nkomonde disbarred following 29 complaints they received relating to the mismanagement of deceased estates and the illegal sale of properties she sold on behalf of her clients.
“That Nkomonde immediately surrenders and delivers to the registrar of this honourable court her certificate of enrolment as a legal practitioner of this honourable court, ” read the order.
Her lawyer, Herman Higgs, told the court that his client will abide by the court ruling.
