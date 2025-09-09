News

Manhunt for suspects in Gqeberha triple murder

By Khodani Mpilo - 09 September 2025 - 11:16
The serious violent crime unit in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, is in search of suspects responsible for a shooting that left two women, aged 40 and 65, and a nine-year-old girl dead. Stock photo.
The serious violent crime unit in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, is in search of suspects responsible for a shooting that left two women, aged 40 and 65, and a nine-year-old girl dead. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/zeferli

The Eastern Cape serious violent crime unit in Gqeberha is looking for suspects responsible for a shooting that left two women, aged 40 and 65, and a nine-year-old girl dead.

According to police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa the incident occurred on Monday at 7.40pm at Malibale Street, Soweto-on-Sea, Kwazakele. Police were called to the scene.

“On their arrival they received information from community members that they heard gunshots. After the gunshots community members found the bodies of the two women and one child in the house and alerted the police.”

The victims were declared dead on the scene by medical personnel.

Police are investigating three counts of murder.

“SAPS appeals to anyone who can assist with information relating to the murder investigation to contact the provincial serious violent crime unit, Det W/O John Lourens on 071-352-4706 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or submit a tip-off anonymously via the MySAPS App mobile application.”

TimesLIVE

Manhunt for gunmen who robbed congregants in Mkhuhlu

Mpumalanga police are looking for armed robbers who stormed a church, fired several shots and robbed congregants off their belongings.
News
2 weeks ago

Police offer 150k reward for 'very dangerous' cop killer

Police are offering a reward of up to R150,000 for information that could lead to the arrest of Jabulani Thabang Moyo.
News
4 weeks ago

Man killed in CIT robbery crossfire was visiting family of late friend

Mzwandile Mahlangu, 33, was on his way to visit the family of his friend who recently passed away when he was caught in the shoot-out between the ...
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

R500m spent on ongoing hostel upgrades in Joburg
Coronationville residents block roads over water outages