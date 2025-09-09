KZN traditional leaders to receive medical aid and pension benefits

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Thulasizwe Buthelezi says amakhosi and izinduna will, for the first time, receive medical aid and pension benefits.
Buthelezi said the termination of hired office space in Pietermaritzburg would save the department R72m.
“The savings...will be used to support amakhosi for the pension fund and medical aid support programme. It is an intervention that Cogta has made to bring stability and security to the house of traditional leadership,” he said.
KwaZulu-Natal is a predominantly rural province, and traditional leaders have huge influence and power in their communities.
Buthelezi said the old legislature building in Ulundi would now be the headquarters of the House of Traditional Leaders.
“The building will provide office space for traditional leaders, reducing travel and accommodation costs for amakhosi and izindunas,” he said.
