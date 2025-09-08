Inkosi Simphiwe Zuma in bid to be released on bail

Embattled Inkosi Simphiwe Zuma, 55, who is charged with the murder of DA councillor and chief whip of uMngeni municipality Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, says the state wants to paint a picture of him being a criminal who is not fit to be a traditional leader.
This is according to an affidavit by Zuma in response to the state's opposition of bail in the Howick magistrate's court on Monday.
Zuma's legal representative Sthembiso Sticks Mdladla said after his client was released on R25,000 bail by the Impendle magistrate's court in July for the murder of induna Qalokunye Zuma, the accused had learnt about a confession that was made by his induna, Zwelithini Buthelezi, who is now a section 204 witness for the state.
Qalokunye Zuma was killed at his home in Impendle in January 2023
“My client has not attempted to intimidate and interfere with the witnesses. There is nothing in this court which suggests that, except the unfounded allegations from Buthelezi. My client would not compromise the integrity of the evidence before the court,” said Mdladla.
Zuma, with Thabani Masobho Hlongwa, 31, Khayelihle Shabalala, 31, and Thabo Mathonsi, 26, are charged with murdering Ndlovu.
Ndlovu was shot dead outside his home in December 2023 in front of his wife, two children and a nanny. His family have since abandoned the home outside eMpophomeni.
Zuma, in his court papers argued that Buthelezi is trying to escape justice at his expense.
Mdladla said Zuma did not know the killers of Ndlovu and that his arrest for his murder had not caused any disruption and it was unlikely that his release would result in disruption.
Zuma said he had known Buthelezi for 20 years.
He said while he admitted there were many calls between him and Buthelezi, he denies the calls being about the killing of anyone and of Buthelezi reporting back to him about the killings.
Zuma said he had no basis for planning and conspiring in the killing of Ndlovu, to whom he is related.
“My client is linked solely on the statement implicating him and a voice recording purportedly from Zuma,” said Mdladla.
He also rejected suggestions that Ndlovu was vocal against the illegal connections of electricity but rather it was the people who associated this with the stance of the DA-led municipality.
“The state is grasping at straws to portray Zuma as a bad person. There is no factual evidence against him,” said Mdladla.
He said Zuma had no history of violent conduct or previous convictions of a similar nature.
Mdladla said Zuma had a permanent residence and ties with the community, further strengthening his case that he would not abscond.
Zuma denied receiving benefits from the illegal connections in the Mpophomeni area.
He said his further incarceration at the Westville correctional services facility was burdening the already overstretched health services required by the convicted inmates who needed medical assistance.
Zuma said he could be attending to his medical needs by not using correctional services vehicles to take him to his medical practitioner.
The matter has been adjourned to September 15 for closing arguments for his bail application.
Earlier, Zuma appeared in court for another murder case, which he was charged for while in custody.
He is accused of having a hand in the 2022 murder of Xolani Ndlovu-Ntombela.
The political killings task team detectives charged Zuma and his co-accused Thembelani Mbatha for killing Ndlovu-Ntombela, who was shot dead at his home in Mpophomeni in November 2022.
According to KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the motive for the killing of Ndlovu-Ntombela was linked to the illegal sale of land in Emasosheni area which he was exposing.
TimesLIVE
Inkosi Simphiwe Zuma in bid to be released on bail
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
Embattled Inkosi Simphiwe Zuma, 55, who is charged with the murder of DA councillor and chief whip of uMngeni municipality Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, says the state wants to paint a picture of him being a criminal who is not fit to be a traditional leader.
This is according to an affidavit by Zuma in response to the state's opposition of bail in the Howick magistrate's court on Monday.
Zuma's legal representative Sthembiso Sticks Mdladla said after his client was released on R25,000 bail by the Impendle magistrate's court in July for the murder of induna Qalokunye Zuma, the accused had learnt about a confession that was made by his induna, Zwelithini Buthelezi, who is now a section 204 witness for the state.
Qalokunye Zuma was killed at his home in Impendle in January 2023
“My client has not attempted to intimidate and interfere with the witnesses. There is nothing in this court which suggests that, except the unfounded allegations from Buthelezi. My client would not compromise the integrity of the evidence before the court,” said Mdladla.
Zuma, with Thabani Masobho Hlongwa, 31, Khayelihle Shabalala, 31, and Thabo Mathonsi, 26, are charged with murdering Ndlovu.
Ndlovu was shot dead outside his home in December 2023 in front of his wife, two children and a nanny. His family have since abandoned the home outside eMpophomeni.
Zuma, in his court papers argued that Buthelezi is trying to escape justice at his expense.
Mdladla said Zuma did not know the killers of Ndlovu and that his arrest for his murder had not caused any disruption and it was unlikely that his release would result in disruption.
Zuma said he had known Buthelezi for 20 years.
He said while he admitted there were many calls between him and Buthelezi, he denies the calls being about the killing of anyone and of Buthelezi reporting back to him about the killings.
Zuma said he had no basis for planning and conspiring in the killing of Ndlovu, to whom he is related.
“My client is linked solely on the statement implicating him and a voice recording purportedly from Zuma,” said Mdladla.
He also rejected suggestions that Ndlovu was vocal against the illegal connections of electricity but rather it was the people who associated this with the stance of the DA-led municipality.
“The state is grasping at straws to portray Zuma as a bad person. There is no factual evidence against him,” said Mdladla.
He said Zuma had no history of violent conduct or previous convictions of a similar nature.
Mdladla said Zuma had a permanent residence and ties with the community, further strengthening his case that he would not abscond.
Zuma denied receiving benefits from the illegal connections in the Mpophomeni area.
He said his further incarceration at the Westville correctional services facility was burdening the already overstretched health services required by the convicted inmates who needed medical assistance.
Zuma said he could be attending to his medical needs by not using correctional services vehicles to take him to his medical practitioner.
The matter has been adjourned to September 15 for closing arguments for his bail application.
Earlier, Zuma appeared in court for another murder case, which he was charged for while in custody.
He is accused of having a hand in the 2022 murder of Xolani Ndlovu-Ntombela.
The political killings task team detectives charged Zuma and his co-accused Thembelani Mbatha for killing Ndlovu-Ntombela, who was shot dead at his home in Mpophomeni in November 2022.
According to KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the motive for the killing of Ndlovu-Ntombela was linked to the illegal sale of land in Emasosheni area which he was exposing.
TimesLIVE
Court hears how KZN chief 'paid hitman R75,000 to kill DA councillor'
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla to face the music for role in July 2021 unrest
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos