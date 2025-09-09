Shubane is raising two children.
A year ago, her partner was shot and killed. Ndala said her sister’s teenage daughter is traumatised by Sunday’s attack, fearing she could also lose her mother to gun violence.
Lesufi acknowledged the risks faced by the wardens but stressed that their role had always been to support law enforcement, not to confront heavily armed criminals.
“They were trained by the traffic cops, army and SAPS. What they need now is advanced training,” he said.
“We’ve had discussions across the three spheres of government and I believe it’s time to review what type of support and training they should receive. We can now take them to the next level.”
Lesufi said the wardens had already proven to be effective in roles such as securing major sporting and entertainment events, but the government would now have to decide how to strengthen their safety and capacity.
He said he had engaged acting police minister Firoz Cachalia and minister of justice Mmamoloko Kubayi to give the wardens more powers.
“The role and the support these guys have given our community is immeasurable.”
Lesufi admitted that the issue of firearms training was complex.
“We managed to train them and also acquired firearms for them, but you don’t want to do that [give them firearms] when the mandate clarity is still grey, especially with our colleagues within the security cluster. We need consensus.”
In 2023, Lesufi launched an attack on then police minister Bheki Cele, accusing him of declining to recognise the wardens.
Cele responded, saying his department was not responsible for recognising them.
SowetanLIVE
Concerns over wardens' safety after ambush
Families decry dangerous working conditions
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The families of two of the four Gauteng crime prevention wardens who were ambushed by a gang carrying AK-47 assault rifles in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, say their loved ones work under dangerous conditions without firearms to protect themselves.
Two relatives who spoke to Sowetan on Monday said the wardens had raised concerns about their working conditions.
The four wardens and their driver were sprayed with bullets on Sunday evening by a group of between 11 and 20 men dressed in black and with their faces covered.
Elijah Mhlanga, the spokesperson for Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, said: “They [the wardens] were coming from KwaZulu-Natal when this incident happened. They couldn’t even drive away in their car because the engine was damaged.”
The driver was discharged, but the wardens remain in hospital.
Qiniso Mtshali, brother of warden Lungani Mtshali, 42, described the fear his brother lived with on the job.
“They go out empty-handed. How are they supposed to carry out such operations and go after criminals without having something to protect themselves with?” he asked.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
“These people are not armed and they go to hostels where there are guns. But they are sent there empty-handed. How are they supposed to retaliate when they are under attack?”
Qiniso said Mtshali, the eldest in the family and a breadwinner, had always been worried about the dangers of his work.
“The situation at home is very bad because a lot depends on him. Doctors say [his condition] is promising, but he is not well.”
For 32-year-old Zinhle Shubane’s family, the concerns are not only about safety but also her long-term health and livelihood.
Her sister, Desree Ndala, said Shubane was shot in both legs, with a bullet breaking a bone in one leg.
“She will be going in for surgery. We are grateful for her life, but she is going to need more support after this. She may never fully recover,” she said.
Ndala said Shubane has been a warden for three years, but had never received firearms training.
“Even if she recovers, her legs won’t be fully functional and this job requires you to be on your feet. I don’t know if she will be compensated because she is not a permanent employee.”
Shubane is raising two children.
A year ago, her partner was shot and killed. Ndala said her sister’s teenage daughter is traumatised by Sunday’s attack, fearing she could also lose her mother to gun violence.
Lesufi acknowledged the risks faced by the wardens but stressed that their role had always been to support law enforcement, not to confront heavily armed criminals.
“They were trained by the traffic cops, army and SAPS. What they need now is advanced training,” he said.
“We’ve had discussions across the three spheres of government and I believe it’s time to review what type of support and training they should receive. We can now take them to the next level.”
Lesufi said the wardens had already proven to be effective in roles such as securing major sporting and entertainment events, but the government would now have to decide how to strengthen their safety and capacity.
He said he had engaged acting police minister Firoz Cachalia and minister of justice Mmamoloko Kubayi to give the wardens more powers.
“The role and the support these guys have given our community is immeasurable.”
Lesufi admitted that the issue of firearms training was complex.
“We managed to train them and also acquired firearms for them, but you don’t want to do that [give them firearms] when the mandate clarity is still grey, especially with our colleagues within the security cluster. We need consensus.”
In 2023, Lesufi launched an attack on then police minister Bheki Cele, accusing him of declining to recognise the wardens.
Cele responded, saying his department was not responsible for recognising them.
SowetanLIVE
Lesufi visits traffic wardens attacked in Daveyton
WATCH | Traffic wardens came under gunfire for disrupting illegal operation – Lesufi
Traffic wardens attacked in Daveyton, five sustain gunshot wounds
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos