The state says it does not have direct evidence against controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala in the attempted murder case of his ex-girlfriend, Muvhango actor Tebogo Thobejane.
What the state has is strong circumstantial evidence against him, it said.
“Yes, we don’t have the smoking gun against the application [Matlala], but there is strong circumstantial evidence against the accused,” said prosecutor Elize le Roux at Alexandra magistrate's court on Monday.
This follows Matlala's claim during bail application that the accusation that he ordered the 2023 shooting of Thobejane is weak and almost non-existent
However, Le Roux said payment records, conversations between gunmen and the storage of the white BMW linked to a case of attempted assassination formed part of the evidence against Matlala.
She said it was also not odd that they do not have evidence such as DNA and ballistics.
“Someone who is engaged in contract killings will never be linked with DNA or ballistics because they will always remain in the background.
We have strong circumstantial evidence against Matlala – state
Image: Thulani Mbele
The state says it does not have direct evidence against controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala in the attempted murder case of his ex-girlfriend, Muvhango actor Tebogo Thobejane.
What the state has is strong circumstantial evidence against him, it said.
“Yes, we don’t have the smoking gun against the application [Matlala], but there is strong circumstantial evidence against the accused,” said prosecutor Elize le Roux at Alexandra magistrate's court on Monday.
This follows Matlala's claim during bail application that the accusation that he ordered the 2023 shooting of Thobejane is weak and almost non-existent
However, Le Roux said payment records, conversations between gunmen and the storage of the white BMW linked to a case of attempted assassination formed part of the evidence against Matlala.
She said it was also not odd that they do not have evidence such as DNA and ballistics.
“Someone who is engaged in contract killings will never be linked with DNA or ballistics because they will always remain in the background.
“Daily, where people are assassinated, the real person who instigates the assassination is hardly brought to book. So, yes, we have circumstantial and only evidence against the accused,” she said.
Matlala, known for his luxury lifestyle and ownership of Cat VIP Protection Services, is accused of orchestrating a hit on his former partner, Thobejane, in a 2023 shooting near Sandton.
Thobejane was wounded in the foot, while her companion suffered spinal injuries. Matlala denies all allegations, claiming he only learnt of the incident through social media.
His lawyer, Laurence Hodes, had earlier argued that the state's case against his client is weak and non-existent.
“All I am asked to emphasise is the weakness of the state case regarding the objectives in which there are no fingerprints, ballistics, DNA, cellphone records or anything that can tie the accused to the cases.
“They haven’t been able to point any involvement-direct or indirect or circumstancial involvement that points a finger to the accused and for that reason, with that alone, we [Matlala] odd to be released on bail,” said Hodes
The matter has been postponed to September 17 for the bail judgment.
SowetanhLIVE
Thobejane lives in fear of Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala, state tells court
VIDEO | Bail hearing for Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala resumes
Mogotsi tried calling “Cat” Matlala many times on day Mkhwanazi made bombshell allegations
WATCH | l'm shocked to be singled out in Tebogo Thobejane's attempted murder case- Cat Matlala
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos