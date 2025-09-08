News

WATCH | Traffic wardens came under gunfire for disrupting illegal operation – Lesufi

08 September 2025 - 14:11
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Premier Panyaza Lesufi visiting the injured five traffic wardens who were after being shot during a patrol in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni.
Premier Panyaza Lesufi visiting the injured five traffic wardens who were after being shot during a patrol in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi believes that the traffic wardens who came under attack from about 20 gunmen in Daveyton may have disrupted an illegal operation that was about to take place hence they were ambushed.

The five wardens were about to go on patrol at the Daveyton railway station in the early hours on Sunday when a Toyota Avanza suddenly appeared in the dark, switched on its lights and bullets started flying from its direction.

The gunmen allegedly shot at the wardens with high-calibre weapons, including an AK-47 rifle and a pistol. Two of the wardens are fighting for their lives at a private hospital in Alberton.

“This shows that the assailants either sought to disrupt the wardens’ mission or were preparing to cause further damage,” he said.

The driver involved has been discharged but still has a bullet lodged in his shoulder, which doctors will remove at the appropriate time.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi

“What this incident confirms is that there are individuals hellbent on massacres across our province. Reports indicate that between 11 and 20 people wearing black clothes ambushed the wardens,” Lesufi explained on Monday while visiting the wardens.

According to Lesufi, the attack occurred as the wardens were returning from escorting a colleague home from a departmental funeral. After dropping him off, they were ambushed by a Toyoya Avanza that switched on its lights before launching the gunfire attack, he said.

“One is in intensive care, while another, also in the ICU, is at least conscious. I managed to exchange greetings with her and assure her of our full support."

Lesufi said the other two wardens are recovering well and may be discharged soon.

“The driver involved has been discharged but still has a bullet lodged in his shoulder, which doctors will remove at the appropriate time.”

SowetanLIVE

Traffic wardens attacked in Daveyton, five sustain gunshot wounds

A team of Gauteng traffic wardens came under fire at the Daveyton railway station in Ekurhuleni in the early hours on Sunday.
News
15 hours ago

Lesufi visits traffic wardens attacked in Daveyton

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi is on Monday expected visit the Gauteng traffic wardens who were shot at while trying to search about 12 people during ...
News
13 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Attack in Jerusalem injures at least 20 people, six critically
R500m spent on ongoing hostel upgrades in Joburg