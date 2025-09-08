‘Shivambu didn’t name his party after me’, says Mayibuye Mandela

“I have publicly clarified my position when people online tried to suggest Shivambu named his party after me. Shivambu didn’t name his party after me,” he said.
Image: Mayibuye Melisizwe Mandela/Facebook
The great-grandson of former president Nelson Mandela and EFF member, Mayibuye Mandela, has dismissed claims he is against former EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu's use of the name “Mayibuye” for his new party.
Shivambu announced the launch of his party Afrika Mayibuye Movement on Friday after months of a nationwide consultation process. However, the choice of name and the logo have sparked debate.
Some reports suggested Mandela plans to object to the name and challenge Shivambu's registration of “Mayibuye” as a political party, while other social media users raised concerns about similarities with the EFF logo. Some suggested the logo's similar colours to the Malawian flag may be linked to fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri due to their close relationship.
Mandela described claims that he opposed Shivambu’s plans to register his party as false, misleading and an attack on the reputation of the EFF.
“I have publicly clarified my position when people online tried to suggest Shivambu named his party after me. Shivambu didn’t name his party after me,” he said.
“Mayibuye is a powerful name with deep roots in our struggle. It belongs to the people, not to any single individual. My words were twisted to fabricate lies about my political intentions.”
He said while Shivambu can use the name, he cannot replace the significant historical meaning it carries.
“Floyd can borrow the name Mayibuye, but he can’t inherit the struggle, the legacy or the heart behind it. He’s reducing a sacred call for liberation to a mere mascot for his ambitions.”
He said his name had become a point of confusion recently when he introduced himself as “Mayibuye” and had to explain it's his real name.
“Comrades pause and ask, 'The one of Floyd?' Perhaps it’s time I lead with Melisizwe, my traditional name, deeply rooted in who I am. Maybe even the Red Sea must advise me on this one.”
Mandela joined the EFF in February after years of not being affiliated with a political party. He said the idea he was waiting for Shivambu to register a party for him to join is false.
“I have never expressed any desire to join the Africa Mayibuye Movement, and I remain a disciplined member of the EFF. The framing wrongfully gives the impression I am preparing to defect and align myself with Shivambu, which is an outright lie.”
