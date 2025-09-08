“It is likely to expose families to criminality, trauma, and displacement, and erodes the very foundations of our constitutional democracy. The commission is concerned that children might be torn from their homes, older persons losing access to care, and persons with disabilities being left without support or shelter.
SAHRC condemns unlawful evictions in Gauteng
Image: Antonio Muchave
The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has condemned the ongoing unlawful evictions in Gauteng, saying the actions carried out by municipalities, private security companies, and other state-sanctioned actors constitute a serious violation of the constitution.
The commission's spokesperson Wisani Baloyi said the evictions were a direct assault on the dignity of the most vulnerable in our society.
The statement comes after Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi's comments in an interview with 702 that evictions will be conducted even “at 2am” to avoid challenges as part of the plan to take back hijacked buildings and dismantle informal settlements in the province.
“These actions, often executed without court orders and in blatant disregard of the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act 19 of 1998 (PIE), constitute a grave violation of the Constitution and a direct assault on the dignity of the most vulnerable in our society,” Baloyi said.
He said such conduct was inhumane, degrading, and dangerous.
“It is likely to expose families to criminality, trauma, and displacement, and erodes the very foundations of our constitutional democracy. The commission is concerned that children might be torn from their homes, older persons losing access to care, and persons with disabilities being left without support or shelter.
These acts are not administrative oversights; they are systemic failures that disproportionately harm the poor, the marginalised, and the voiceless.”
Baloyi said the country's constitution placed human dignity, equality, and the right to adequate housing at the heart of the legal order.
“Section 26(3) explicitly prohibits evictions without a court order made after considering all relevant circumstances. The PIE Act operationalises this protection, requiring judicial oversight, meaningful engagement, and safeguards for vulnerable groups. These are not optional guidelines; they are binding legal obligations.
“The SAHRC reminds all organs of state, including municipalities and law enforcement agencies, that they are duty-bound to act within the prescripts of the law. Lawlessness, whether by omission or commission, cannot be tolerated.
“The commission implores government officials, sheriffs, and private contractors to uphold the constitution, respect the rule of law, and protect the rights of those most at risk, being children, women, persons with disabilities, and older persons.”
